Residents of flood-hit localities in Telangana return home, govt expedites relief measures

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) With flood waters receding, the residents of residential colonies in Kamareddy town which were inundated during the downpour two days ago returned to their homes on Friday.

However, they were faced with the problem of mud that accumulated in and around their houses.

Speaking to mediaperons, several of them rued that their household goods got damaged due to flood waters.

Kamareddy district Collector Ashish Sangwan visited the flood-hit localities and assured the residents of undertaking sanitation and relief measures.

The state government commenced the assessment of losses due to the heavy rains.

State Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka held a teleconference with officials who informed her that roads and culverts were damaged at 1,291 places, an official release said.

Citing preliminary estimates, the officials told her that Rs 22.71 crore was required for carrying out temporary repairs and Rs 351 crore for undertaking permanent repairs.

The minister directed officials to quickly ensure that traffic is restored on the damaged roads by taking up repair works.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Bison Division Army Column, operating under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA), has launched a comprehensive relief operation in Medak following water overflowing on the Pocharam Reservoir and the collapse of a key bridge, a Defence release said.

The Army has successfully rescued eight civilians who were stranded in the floodwaters. The rescued individuals were administered first aid and provided with essential medical care, the release added.

Further, eight missing children were rescued from Kamareddy, reuniting them with their relieved families, it said.

At least five persons have died in various rain-related incidents during the heavy rains that lashed the state since August 27, officials said on Thursday.

Widespread damage was reported due to heavy rains in Kamareddy and Medak districts. Several low-lying areas and agricultural fields were inundated following the downpour in Kamareddy and other districts. PTI SJR SJR SA