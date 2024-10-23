Residents of flooded Bengaluru apartment complex may have to be forcibly shifted: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) With the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deciding to seal the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex for the next seven days after it was inundated due to rains, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said authorities may have to forcibly vacate some residents, who are refusing to cooperate, keeping their own safety and interest in mind.

Also the Bangaluru Development Minister, Shivakumar, who visited the 603-unit complex, said a majority of its residents had been shifted, and facilities made available for their lodging.

"Probably in Yelahanka's history there has never been so much rain, it has been 115-120 years, only four times Bengaluru has received such rains. Water is being drained out, this building has about 603 flats in eight blocks. Through the corporation we have taken possession of it, we are unable to supply water and power," he said.

Speaking to reporters, he said 95 per cent of residents have cooperated and vacated with the help of the welfare association, but some 5 per cent -- about 20 houses or so according to officials -- are still staying there despite no power supply, probably due to some sentiments.

"We cannot wait. I had given directions yesterday itself to take the police, officials along with the association members, also doctors, open the doors and get them out and provide them with lodging to stay....there is no power and water supply, we don't know whether they have food, still they are not willing to come out despite attempts by officers and the association. So we will have to vacate them forcefully," he said.

With heavy rain expected and amid fears of flooding, BBMP on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of the apartment complex.

Rescue teams on Tuesday evacuated hundreds of residents from the apartment complex, located near Yelahanka Lake. A number of vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers parked in the complex's basement, were fully submerged.

Noting that he has asked for use of necessary sprays to avoid any health hazards, Shivakumar said officials have been told to ensure that no life is in danger.

"...like those who have gone out (of the apartment), whoever is still there in the house has to come out, even if they are aged. They will be provided with facilities in the hotel for about a week or ten days...they have to come out, they can't even charge their phone, how will they stay?" he said, adding that saving lives is the government's responsibility.

PTI KSU RS RS