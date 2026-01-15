Residents of Greater Noida fall ill after supply of 'contaminated' water again

Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) Several residents of Alpha 2 sector in Greater Noida reported vomiting, stomach ache and other ailments, alleging that contaminated and foul-smelling water has been supplied to their homes for the past one week.

This comes soon after several residents in the nearby Delta 1 sector fell ill and cited similar reason around a week ago.

On Thursday, Alpha 1 residents said "black and dirty water" has been flowing from taps in several houses, forcing many families to stop using the supply for drinking and cooking. Videos and photographs purportedly showing discoloured water from household pipelines have been shared by residents on social media.

Subhash Bhati, president of the Alpha 2 Residents' Welfare Association (RWA), said a medical team inspected four to five houses in the sector on Thursday and found multiple residents unwell.

"Earlier, a medical camp was organised in the sector in which around 70 people were found suffering from illnesses linked to contaminated water supplied through taps," Bhati told PTI.

He said that in one house alone, four students were suffering from vomiting, stomach pain and other water-linked illnesses. According to the RWA, around 30,000 to 35,000 people reside in the sector.

Bhati alleged that damaged and ageing pipelines were allowing sewage water to mix with the drinking water supply, resulting in contamination.

He said officials have assured the RWA that another medical camp would be organised for residents on Friday.

Shubham Kumar, a student residing in the F Block of Alpha 2, said contaminated water had been supplied for about a week.

"There are around 30 students living in our paying guest accommodation. We are avoiding using tap water even for bathing because of the smell and are dependent on RO water for drinking and cooking," he said.

Another resident, Manju Sirohi of I Block, alleged that sewage water was mixing with the supply water, making it unfit even for domestic use. A government employee living in the area said her daughter fell ill after consuming the water and complained of stomach ache.

Greater Noida Authority official Manoj Chaudhary said there was no leakage issue as is being claimed. "However any such claims are inspected immediately and fixed," he said.

"In the matter of Alpha 2 sector, we have collected water samples and sent them for testing in laboratory. The results are awaited and we'll proceed accordingly," he added.

Earlier, residents of Delta 2 sector in Greater Noida had also reported similar complaints of dirty water supply and water-borne diseases, following which health authorities organised a medical camp in that area, residents said. PTI COR KIS PRK PRK