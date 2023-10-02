Residents of several villages in Latur take part in relay hunger strike for Maratha quota, ban entry of leaders

Latur, Oct 2 (PTI) Members of the Maratha community in a village in Latur in Maharashtra launched a relay hunger strike seeking quota in jobs and education.

Residents of Gadhwad village said the strike, which began on September 14, has now progressed into a movement about boycotting polls if the demands are not met.

Residents of 34 villages have pledged support and have also banned the entry of political leaders till the issue is solved.

The state government is procrastinating and is not serious about the woes of the community, these villagers said. PTI COR BNM BNM