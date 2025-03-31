Residents of Signature View Apartments await rent compensation as DDA issues demolition tender

New Delhi: Residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar face uncertainty as they await promised rent compensation from the Delhi Development Authority, even as the latter issued a demolition tender for their structurally unsafe homes.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued an e-tender to demolish the 336-flat Signature View Apartments following concerns over the building's structural safety, classifying it as a "dangerous building".

Amrendra Singh Rakesh, president of the resident welfare association (RWA) of the apartment complex, said that 111 residents have already vacated their flats though they have not yet received the promised rent compensation from the DDA.

There was no immediate response available from the DDA.

"The residents were assured that they would receive financial aid once they vacate their flats. But even after 111 families moved out, no payments were made," Rakesh said.

The Delhi High Court had directed the DDA in December to ensure that the flats were vacated within three months along with immediate rent assistance, but the delays continue, he said.

According to Rakesh, the residents of three-bedroom flats were promised Rs 50,000 per month, while those in two-bedroom accommodations were to receive Rs 38,000 a month.

However, many residents who are still paying home loan EMIs are struggling to afford both rent and EMI payments simultaneously, making it difficult for them to vacate their flats.

Manu Dhawan, who's yet to vacate his apartment, is not sure if he will receive the promised compensation amount.

"We are confused as to whether we will receive the rent payment. My EMI is ongoing, and my neighbours who vacated their flats are yet to receive their payments," Dhawan said.

Shifting now would be financially burdensome, especially since his wife's office and daughter's school are located nearby, he added.

Another resident, Kunal Kashyap, echoed similar concerns.

As the sole earning member of his family, Kashyap is finding it difficult to relocate while continuing to pay his EMI.

"We are living in fear. But we can't afford to move immediately. Had we received timely support from the authorities, we would have vacated the flat by now," Kashyap said.

The tender floated on March 17 came shortly after the DDA issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the residents and the RWA to finalise a date for vacating the premises, a circular said.

As per the DDA notice inviting e-tender, the selected agency will be responsible for dismantling and demolishing the existing structures, along with the disposal and transportation of debris to an approved MCD construction and demolition waste dumping site.

The tender needs to be submitted between April 1 and April 14, the circular said.