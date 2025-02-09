Residents protest against illegal religious structures at Navi Mumbai hill

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Hundreds of people formed a human chain at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai on Sunday alleging official inaction in removing the encroachment by religious structures on landslide-prone hill slopes.

Organisers of the protest claimed 30 religious structures have come up on the Belapur hill slopes over the years.

They claimed the Maharashtra government agency, CIDCO, had termed these structures illegal and served demolition notices, but no action was taken.

Demonstrators held placards and banners claiming that these structures posed a threat to the environment and green cover. PTI COR NSK