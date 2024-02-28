Residents raise questions day after demolition drive in Delhi's Aya Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The locals of Aya Nagar in south Delhi are worried about the future of their children, who have their board exams and they also questioned "where the forest department was when the properties were being sold".

A demolition drive was carried out on the "forest land" in Tughlakabad and Aya Nagar area by the Delhi Forest Department on Tuesday to "clear the encroached villages".

Usha Thakur, a resident of Aya Nagar, said that several kids in the area have their board exams.

"I am living in the area for last 21 years. The demolition was being carried out from Tuesday. You can see the people who have built houses here. They must have worked very hard, saved money and built their homes.

"I have also received a notice at my home. Some people got time to remove their belongings. Several children in the area have their board exams and their parents are worried about their future," Thakur said.

"Where was the forest department when the houses were being built or sold to people? Where were they when the government documents were being issued?" Thakur further asked.

Rajesh Kumar, who has been living in the area for 15 years, said he was in his office when he came to know about the demolition.

"I have a house of 30 yards in the area. I came to know about the demolition on Wednesday when I was in the office. Initially, it was told that only the boundary was being demolished, but later the houses were also demolished. The authority pasted the notice in the evening where they mentioned that the household stuff should be taken out by 8 am.

"They reached here in the morning and protested a lot. Around 25-30 houses have been demolished. Notices were pasted on the remaining 70 to 80 houses," Kumar said.

Around 1.5 acres of the "forest land" have been cleared, where a plantation drive will also be carried out later, an official of the Delhi Forest Department said.

Another resident alleged that the security personnel manhandled the locals while they were protesting and not allowing the bulldozers to enter the area.

"The notices were pasted on Tuesday evening and five bulldozers reached here on Wednesday. Some of us were protesting and were not allowing bulldozers to come here. There was a heavy police deployment in the area.

"We have been living here for last 15 years. We have all the documents, including Aadhar card and electricity bill," he said.

The demolition was carried out in G-Block, Shimla Colony, Aya Nagar. The security was increased, and police and paramilitary forces were also deployed in the area during the demolition drive.

Rakesh Chauhan, who has been living in the area since 2006, claimed that the demotion drive starts every time when election approaches. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK