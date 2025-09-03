Residents rush out as part of 4-storey building tilts in Palghar; adjacent structure evacuated

Palghar, Sep 3 (PTI) A part of a four-storey building tilted in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, prompting the residents to rush out in panic and triggering the evacuation of an adjacent structure, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident near Sitara Bakery at Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara East on Tuesday evening. The residents have been told not to enter their apartments for now, he said.

A portion of the 20-year-old Saba Apartment, which has 16 flats, tilted dangerously, said the fire brigade official from Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

The building residents began vacating their flats and hurriedly moved their belongings to the street outside. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as families, including children and senior citizens, were seen carrying essential items and valuables.

The adjacent four-storey building, which also has 16 flats, has been evacuated as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Civic engineers are inspecting the premises to assess the extent of structural damage and determine whether the building is safe for habitation, a senior municipal official said, adding that the residents have been asked not to re-enter the premises until further notice.

Last week, 17 persons, including children, were killed after a part of an allegedly unauthorised four-storey building, Ramabai Apartment, collapsed in Virar. PTI COR NR