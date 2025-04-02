Residents were given ample time before eviction notice: Vaishnaw on WB station development

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday said ample time was given to the people to vacate land in West Bengal chosen for Adra station redevelopment before the eviction notice was served.

Arup Chakraborty from the All India Trinamool Congress had in the Lok Sabha raised the issue of rehabilitation of families and inhabitants of railway land in Adra area and asked for its details.

"Adra railway station located in the state of West Bengal has been identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Availability of encumbrance free land is an important component for any infrastructure project," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply.

He added, "For the ongoing development work under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Adra Station, eviction notices have been served to people living unauthorisedly on Railway land in Adra under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971." The minister said no eviction notice was served as yet to any school in the contentious land in the Adra Division. They will continue to run as per the provision of the land agreement executed between school authorities and railway administration, he said.

"In order to get the railway land vacated, sufficient opportunity is given by railway administration to people occupying railway land unauthorisedly before undertaking any action for eviction to minimise the hardship to the people.

"Also, railways co-operate with the State Government to ensure proper resettlement of the displaced people," Vaishnaw said.