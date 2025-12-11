Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should resign from the Lok Sabha if they do not trust EVMs, and seek re-election through ballot papers.

Amid a push by opposition parties to revert to paper ballot elections, Maurya criticised the Congress and the SP for repeatedly questioning the credibility of EVMs in a post on X.

"If they had no faith in the system, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and their families should step down from Parliament and request the Election Commission to conduct their re-election in Uttar Pradesh using ballot papers," he said.

यदि कांग्रेस, सपा एंड कंपनी को EVM पर भरोसा नहीं है, तो उनके प्रमुख नेता मसलन श्री राहुल गांधी, श्री अखिलेश यादव और उनका परिवार लोकसभा से इस्तीफ़ा देकर चुनाव आयोग से अपील कर सकते हैं कि उनका पुनर्निर्वाचन उत्तर प्रदेश में बैलेट पेपर से करा दिया जाए। इस कदम से जनता के सामने उनकी… — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) December 11, 2025

This would reveal their "real political standing", similar to what he claimed happened with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar.

Maurya, a senior BJP leader, attacked the Congress, alleging that its MPs "run away from Parliament" whenever illegal immigration is discussed.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is turning the Election Commission into a "tool" for "vote chori". He has questioned the removal of chief justice of India from the selection panel of the Election Commission panel.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha called for providing machine readable voter list to all parties one month before elections, taking back the law that allows destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days, giving access to EVMs, and changing the law that allows election commissioners "to get away with whatever they want to do".

SP chief Yadav has also been similarly critical of the election process.