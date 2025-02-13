Resignation demand 'political,' not expected from bishops: Kerala Forest Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday dubbed the demand for his resignation by two bishops of the Syro Malabar Church over wildlife attacks in the state as 'political' and not expected from those he held in high regard.

He was reacting to the charges made by Thamarassery and Kanjirappally bishops who had on Wednesday demanded his resignation owning moral responsibility for recurring deaths due to wildlife attacks in Kerala.

Criticising the Forest department’s ‘passive approach’ on the issue, the bishops had demanded his resignation saying there was no proper governance in the state.

Saseendran said all citizens have a right to evaluate the performance of ministers and criticise them. “However, I held bishops above common people and did not expect such a statement from them,” he told reporters here.

Saseendran said he felt that bishops who are trained to love and console people always talked in a mild language. “But sometimes they tend to deviate from their ways,” he alleged.

The minister said it would be undesirable if the bishops make people feel that they are taking a different stance not expected from them.

“I had an idea that the bishops were on a higher plane above the common people. I hope and pray it is not reversed,” he said.

While speaking at the state convention of the Indian Farmers Movement (INFAM) at Kanjirappally on Wednesday, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil had criticised the state government’s ‘inaction’ in dealing with recurring wildlife attacks in which people were being killed in different parts of the state.

He also demanded the resignation of the Forest Minister holding him responsible for the inertia on the part of the Forest department.

Kanjirappally Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal also came down upon the Forest minister and asked what the state government and the forest minister were doing while lives were being lost to wild animal attacks. PTI MVG MVG ADB SA