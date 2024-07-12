Resignation of Badrinath Dham's chief priest accepted

Gopeshwar, Jul 12 (PTI) Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Friday accepted the resignation of Badrinath Dham's chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri.

Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said he has approved Namboodiri's application for voluntary retirement.

Naib Rawal Amarnath Namboodri has been appointed as the in-charge Rawal in his place till further orders, he said.

Outgoing Rawal Ishwar Prasad had applied for voluntary retirement on health grounds.

From Sunday onwards, the worship of Lord Badri Vishal will be performed by the new Rawal in Badrinath Dham, Ajay said.

Various rituals will be organized for two days on July 13 and 14 in accordance with the religious traditions and beliefs to hand over the responsibility of worship to Naib Rawal as in-charge Rawal, a committee press release said.

After the completion of religious rituals, Amarnath Namboodiri will perform worship as in-charge Rawal from July 14.

On July 13, after tonsure, the in-charge Rawal will be given tilpatra with havan and purification, Dharmadhikari of Badrinath Dham Radhakrishna Thapliyal said.

The next day on July 14, Naib Rawal will take bath with the water of Panch Dhara at Badrinath and will visit Panch Shilas - Narad Shila, Narsingh Shila, Varah Shila, Garud Shila and Markandeya Shila.

After this, taking mantra, blessings and stick from the outgoing Rawal, he will enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for the first time as the new Rawal, Thapliyal said.