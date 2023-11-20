Resignation of Bengal advocate general accepted

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday accepted the resignation of Soumendra Nath Mookherjee as the state's advocate general, Raj Bhavan officials said.

Mookherjee had sent in his resignation to the governor from abroad on November 10.

He had also met Bose at Raj Bhavan two days back after returning to Kolkata, the officials said.

Mookerjee had taken over as the advocate general of West Bengal in September 2021.

He is the fifth advocate general of the state to have resigned from the post since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power in 2011.

He is the son of Satyabrata Mookherjee who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. PTI AMR NN