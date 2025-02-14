Resignation rejected, Mamta Kulkarni to remain Kinnar Akhara 'mahamandleshawar'

National

Kinnar Akhara's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and others perform rituals as former actor Mamta Kulkarni is being consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Mahakumbh Nagar: Mamta Kulkarni will continue as a Kinnar Akhara 'mahamandleshawar' after her resignation from the post was not accepted.

She was made a mahamandaleshwar on January 24 during a ceremony at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The former actor said in a video on Thursday, "My resignation from the post of mahamandleshawar was not accepted. I am grateful that Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi retained me."

Kinnar Akhara's 'acharya mahamandleshawar' Laxmi Narayan Tripathi confirmed to PTI that Kulkarni would remain in her role.

Kulkarni had announced her resignation from the post in a video on February 10.

Akharas are monastic institutions or sects that unite seers (ascetics) under specific spiritual traditions and practices.

