Bareilly (PTI): After the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on charges of indiscipline following his resignation from service in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, the latter on Tuesday sat on a dharna at the district magistrate’s office, alleging a well-planned conspiracy against him.

Agnihotri, whose suspension triggered a major administrative and political controversy in the state, has been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate, according to an order issued on Monday night.

A 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, Agnihotri tendered his resignation on Monday, citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which, he claimed, could foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.

On Tuesday, Agnihotri stepped up his protest as he staged a sit-in outside the district magistrate's office with his supporters, raising slogans against the administration.

Despite police posting outside his official residence, Agnihotri and his supporters walked to the collectorate, alleging that a well-planned conspiracy had been hatched against him.

He also reiterated his claim that attempts were made to detain him at the district magistrate's residence on Monday night, an allegation which the district administration termed “baseless”.

Agnihotri said he would approach the high court, and if required, would take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Police have now closed the main gate of the ADM compound in the city magistrate's residence.

Aghinotri sent his resignation e-mail to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh on Monday, officials said.

According to his suspension order issued by Special Secretary Annapurna Garg on Monday night, Agnihotri was found prima facie guilty of indiscipline and was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

He has been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate, the order said.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Agnihotrei, with Bareilly Divisional Commissioner B S Chaudhary as the ex officio inquiry officer to probe the charges against him, it added.

It also said that a separate chargesheet will be issued as part of the department action and that Agnihotri will remain attached to the Shamli district magistrate's office during the pendency of the inquiry.

In his resignation statement, Agnihotri described the new UGC regulations as a “black law”.

He alleged that the rules were harming the academic atmosphere in colleges and universities and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

The UGC regulations published on January 13 to curb caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions mandate the setting up of special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to address complaints, particularly from SC, ST and OBC students.

In a strongly worded and emotional statement accompanying his resignation, Agnihotri also levelled serious allegations against the system and attacked the Centre on issues including the alleged insult of the Brahmin community and an incident related to the recent Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

He also called upon the elected representatives from the Brahmin community at the Centre and the state to resign from their posts and stand with the community, claiming that the general category was increasingly distancing itself from both governments.