Resignations in Maharashtra Backward Class Commission due to govt pressure: Opposition

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday alleged that members of the state Backward Class Commission were being forced to resign, and informed the House that its chairman justice Anand Nirgude (retired) has also stepped down from the post.

But a minister claimed that neither Nirgude nor any members of the commission said they resigned under pressure.

Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader, raised the issue as a point of order in the lower House of the state legislature during its ongoing winter session.

"Former judge Anand Nirgude, who was working as the chairperson of the state Backward Class Commission, resigned on December 4 and the government accepted it on December 9. As many as four others have resigned from their posts (as commission members) because, among other things, they were intimidated and threatened that show-cause notices would be issued." Members of the Maharashtra State commission for backward classes are being pressurised, hence they are stepping down from their posts, he alleged.

Responding to it, state minister Shambhuraj Desai said, "Neither Nirgude nor any other member has anywhere said that they were under pressure to step down. I will seek detailed information about it. The information will be tabled before the House." PTI ND NP