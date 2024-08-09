Resigned as Rajasthan minister as people did not give weightage to me: Kirori Lal Meena

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) BJP MLA Kirori Lal Meena, who tendered his resignation as a minister in Rajasthan several days ago, on Friday said he wants to give up the ministerial post in the Bhajanlal Sharma government because people did not give weightage to him.

Meena submitted his resignation as a minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) underwhelming performance in some seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan. However, his resignation is yet to be accepted.

"I gave up the ministerial post in this government because the people I have been serving for 45 years did not listen to me," Meena said.

Speaking at a tribal day function in Dausa, Meena addressed a large number of people and asserted that he will not let any kind of tampering happen with reservation.

"Before the election, people used to say if (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi comes (to power), he will do away with reservation. Modi has come and it is the responsibility of Dr Kirori Lal that he will not let any kind of tampering happen with reservation," the BJP leader said. PTI SDA KSS RC