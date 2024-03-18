Resigned of my own volition, want to involve myself in intense public service: Tamilisai

Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday that she had tendered her resignation as Governor of Telangana of her own volition and that she wanted to involve herself in intense public service.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here hours after Telangana Raj Bhavan announced that she had tendered her resignation, Tamilisai said there "was no pressure to do so (quit)." She underlined that she enjoyed her days in the gubernatorial post as a "people's governor." She has also resigned as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

"No, there was no pressure (to quit). I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service," the former BJP Tamil Nadu president said.

She said she had quit the "luxurious life" of a governor and said, "People will understand my love." Asked what her next course of action would be in the wake of speculations that she might contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu, she said she would spell out her plans later.

"My resignation has to be accepted first. Let that happen, I will disclose to you about my future plans later," she said.

As Governor and LG, she enjoyed public support in the southern state and the union territory. "I was a people's governor in both states," she said and recalled the various pro-people initiatives she had spearheaded during her stint.

She pointed out that she had managed the affairs of Puducherry during a three-month "President's Rule," and recalled that she has "worked with four chief ministers" during her stint as Governor and LG.

President's rule was imposed in the UT in 2021 after the then Congress government fell after failing a confidence vote.

She said she had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of her decision to resign from her constitutional posts. "They know what I desire," she added. PTI CORR SA SA ANE