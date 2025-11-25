Resigning as MLAs will not reunite two factions, says PMK legislator Arul

Salem (TN), Nov 25 (PTI) MLAs are elected with large margins by people so that they would serve them conscientiously, and it makes no sense to betray that trust for PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, party MLA R Arul said on Tuesday.

Anbumani refuses to respond even to his own father and party founder Dr S Ramadoss, Arul said about the political face-off between the father-son duo.

Arul was responding to party's senior leader G K Mani's statement that he was ready to resign if it leads to reunification of party's warring factions.

The MLA interacted with the reporters in Salem after a party meeting convened to mobilise for a state-wide agitation on December 12, demanding restoration of a 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes quota.

Replying to reporters' query over Mani's decision to step down, Arul said he disagreed with such a decision.

"I will resign only if 'Doctor Ayya' (Ramadoss) asks me to," he said.

"The people of the Salem West constituency made me win with a margin of 21,500 votes, and in the same way the people of Pennagaram constituency made Mani win with a margin of 21,300 votes. They elected us so that for five years we would completely devote ourselves to them." Since late 2024, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has been split between two blocs -- one led by founder Ramadoss, fondly known as Doctor Ayya, and another by his son Dr Anbumani -- over who is the legitimate party president.

Senior Ramadoss' faction has argued that Anbumani's term as president ended on May 28 and on May 29, an executive committee re-elected the founder as the party leader. This is contested by Anbumani faction, which claimed an extension of his tenure and alleged that it is recognised by the Election Commission.

"If a person does not even accept the call of his own biological father, neither I, nor Mani can make him listen even if we resign," said Arul.

Asked what is being circulated on the social media -- that Doctor Ayya has started a separate party, called APSK -- MLA Arul said, "What necessity is there for us to start such a party?" Arul also said on December 30, at the general council that is going to take place at Attur in Salem district, Senior Ramadoss will announce the alliance. PTI JR JR ROH