Resolution in Jharkhand assembly against SIR of electoral rolls

Ranchi, Aug 26 (PTI) A resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was moved in the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore amid demonstrations by ruling coalition members, which led to two adjournments of the House proceedings.

"Given the sentiments of the House and after consultation with the leader of the House, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, I move a resolution on behalf of the INDIA bloc to oppose the SIR of electoral rolls by the Election Commission," Kishore said.

He alleged that the SIR was intended to directly benefit the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

"SIR is an attempt to weaken the parliamentary democracy and deprive the poor and downtrodden," he alleged.