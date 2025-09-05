Resolution of complaints at grassroots top priority: Nayab Saini

Gurugram, Sep 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said his government was working at the grassroots level to hear people, and resolutions of public grievances remains its top priority.

Nayab made the remark while chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Friday.

According to a statement, 18 complaints were placed before the committee, out of which the chief minister ordered action in 14, while the remaining were postponed till the next meeting.

The government said, acting on complaints made in the previous meeting, held last month, it removed 12-feet encroachment in Devat Colony.

A local resident, it said, had earlier complained that a 24-foot-wide street in his colony had been illegally encroached upon by a neighbour who had been occupying 12 feet of the road for the past 16 years, restricting access to his home.

A complaint regarding old electric wires and dilapidated poles made by the Surya Vihar Resident Welfare Association in the last meeting was also resolved, with 11 new poles, the government said.

Saini also ordered action on a complaint made by the residents of Sector-85 Oris Society about the blocking of a road connecting the society to the Dwarka Expressway by some landowners.

The obstruction forced residents, including school children, to use a narrow and unsafe route, increasing the risk of accidents, residents complained. PTI COR VN VN