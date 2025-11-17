Resolution of complex issues possible through joint efforts of Centre and states: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Participating in the Northern Zonal Council meeting for the first time on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the resolution of many complex issues is possible only through the collective participation of the Centre and states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 32nd meeting of the council in Faridabad, Haryana, and discussed issues concerning the states and Union territories of the region.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh.

In a post on X, Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made cooperative federalism a strong foundation for nation-building.

"The Northern Zonal Council is an extremely effective and result-oriented platform to implement that idea on the ground," she said.

The council served to advance an open and creative dialogue process on significant issues related to the centre and the states, the chief minister said.

"Solution of several complex issues is possible only through the collective participation of the Centre and the States, and the Council further strengthens that joint effort," she stated.

The meeting was also attended by chief ministers of northern states including Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Omar Abdullah (J&K) along with Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Lieutenant Governors Manoj Sinha (J&K) and V K Saxena (Delhi). PTI VIT ANM ANM