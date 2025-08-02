Resolution of Kashmir problem lies in pens, not guns: Dharmendra Pradhan

Srinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the resolution of the "Kashmir problem" does not lie in violence but in education, emphasising that Kashmir is an educated society.

"The resolution of the Kashmir problem does not lie in guns or lathis, but in pens. Kashmiri society is an educated society," Pradhan said, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the nine-day Chinar Book Festival at the SKICC here.

The Union Minister of Education highlighted that following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019, democratic processes are gradually being restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Numerous things are happening for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir. Democratic processes have been restored after many years. Several facilities or programmes for the poor and backwards classes, or various laws, which were not being implemented here before, are now benefitting the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370," he added.

Later, speaking to reporters, Pradhan noted that before the abrogation of Article 370, local elections had not occurred in the Union Territory for several years.

"The grassroots-level representation of the people was missing; now, gradually, the democratic system is being restored in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Asserting that normalcy is returning to Kashmir, Pradhan expressed confidence that the tourism sector in the Valley is doing well, local businesses are stabilising, and as the system moves forward, the development of the people will lead to prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pradhan announced that to enhance the library movement in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Book Trust (NBT) will implement various Central schemes in the Union Territory.

He assured that by next year's Chinar Festival, various books in the local languages of Jammu and Kashmir will be translated into other languages of the country.

Additionally, the Union minister mentioned that efforts would be made to establish the Chinar Book Festival as a permanent event.

Pradhan celebrated the success of the festival, noting that despite the prevalence of the internet, books still possess the power to engage the new generation.