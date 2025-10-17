Resolution of Palestinian issue important for success of IMEC, other connectivity projects: Egypt foreign minister

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Successful implementation of connectivity projects such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) hinges on resolution of the Palestinian issue, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.

The Palestinian issue figured in Abdelatty's wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday evening in New Delhi.

The Egyptian foreign minister's visit to India came three days after Egypt hosted a peace summit at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh that discussed ensuring lasting peace in Gaza.

"Everything about normalisation (between Israel and Arab states), about connectivity stopped for a single reason. You cannot talk about normalisation without solving the core of the conflict in the region, which is the Palestinian question," Abdelatty told reporters.

"You cannot replace the final settlement of the Palestinian cause with normalisation," he said.

"Even if Israel managed to have normalisation with all Arab and Muslim countries, that will not bring peace and stability to the region. The only way to bring peace and stability is to give the Palestinians their right to have their own independent state," he said.

Egypt played a major role in finalisation of the US-brokered Gaza peace plan that facilitated a ceasefire in the Strip.

As part of the first phase of implementation of the plan, Hamas released all the remaining hostages while Israel freed nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees.

The Egyptian foreign minister underlined the importance of IMEC for overall trade and investment in the region but said any instability could impact it as well as other such connectivity projects.

"What we are saying is that it is important to have a conducive environment for such projects to evolve. We discussed IMEC with our Indian friends and are in favor of all projects of connectivity because Egypt is a hub. Egypt, with its strategic location, can be part of all connectivity projects," he said.

The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023.

Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, it envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.

"We are open to joining any connectivity projects but we have to bear in mind that connectivity is very important as part of a final settlement of the Palestinian cause," he said.

Abdelatty also pitched for involvement of India and other international players in the Gaza peace plan.

"The role of India is important and we extended the invitation (for the peace summit). And we will continue our efforts," Abdelatty said.

Egypt had invited PM Modi to attend the peace summit. However, India sent Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent PM Modi at the summit.

Abdelatty said Egypt is also looking at more investments from India, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

Egypt is also keen that India play a greater role at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZ), he said.

"The trade volume is USD 5.2 billion, but there is room to double it," Abdelatty said.

"India is number six among foreign investors. There is room to increase Indian investments, especially in light of the conducive environment and very aggressive policies of the Egyptian government," he said. PTI MPB ZMN