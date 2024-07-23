Resolution on NEET tabled in Bengal assembly, discussion on Wednesday

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Tuesday tabled a resolution on the NEET-UG issue, which will be up for discussion on Wednesday.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The resolution condemns the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its alleged inability to conduct a free and fair examination and urges the state government to conduct joint entrance examinations in the state for the public interest at large.

“Today the resolution was tabled. It will be up for discussion tomorrow. We hope to have a good debate on whether this examination system can be improved so that it can be flawless,” he said.

The Centre's NDA government and the NTA were facing criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5. PTI PNT NN