Resolution passed in Bengal assembly against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari over remarks on TMC MLAs

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) A resolution brought by the ruling Trinamool Congress against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his controversial remark on Muslim TMC MLAs was passed in the West Bengal assembly on Thursday.

The House passed the resolution by voice vote.

The resolution was moved by TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, after the BJP members staged a walkout from the House, following Speaker Biman Banerjee's refusal to allow a discussion on calling attention brought by the saffron party.

Claiming that Adhikari had attacked the religious and social structure of the country and belittled the high constitutional office which he holds, Ghosh moved the resolution in the House.

Adhikari had on Tuesday remarked that Muslim MLAs from the TMC would be "thrown out" of the assembly if the BJP came to power.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday lashed out at Adhikari over his controversial remarks and accused the BJP of importing "fake Hinduism" into the state.

Ghosh moved the resolution condemning the remarks of Adhikari and resolving "to protect all citizens and their fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, sex and social standing".

The resolution also claimed that the Leader of Opposition, through his comments, created a fear psychosis amongst the minority community.