Resolution passed to ensure presence of officers in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the presence of all concerned officers when issues related to people are raised in the House under Rule 280.

The resolution was moved by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal.

Rule 280 is an effective device for the Members to invite the government's attention to the issues relating to their Constituency, according to the Delhi Assembly website.

"During the Assembly session on Friday, I had said that when we raise issues related to people in the House, then officers should be present in the gallery of the House. But, today the position here is still the same," he said, before moving the resolution.

Goyal said during discussions on starred and unstarred questions, some officers are present, but not in full strength.

"Today's, I urge you, Mr Speaker, to please ensure that their due presence will be there, only then I will raise my queries," Goyal said.

He then moved a verbal resolution to the Speaker who then put it forth before the House and was approved by it.

"I urge the secretary to send this resolution passed in the House to the CS (chief secretary) that all officers be present here under Rule 280," the Speaker said.

The resolution was passed during the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly. PTI VIT/KND RHL