Resolution seeking restoration of J&K's special status amounts to breach of privilege: BJP leader

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Paul Sharma slammed the ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday for "unconstitutionally" passing a resolution in the Assembly on the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status and said the action amounts to breach of privilege.

Sharma asked the Congress, an ally of the NC, to clear its stand on the resolution.

"The resolution talks about a unilateral removal (of the special status), which is a direct reference to the abrogation of the provisions of Articles 370 and 35A (of the Constitution). They have raised the issue in a twisted manner and are involved in breach of privilege, for which they have to face consequences," he told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Flanked by other senior party leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, Sharma said the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 was not a "unilateral decision" of the BJP-led Centre.

"The government moved a bill in the Lok Sabha and revoked the constitutional provision granting a special status to Jammu and Kashmir after proper discussions. However, the resolution passed in the Assembly on Wednesday is an insult to Parliament, which is a breach of privilege.

"All those who moved and seconded the resolution, besides the speaker who passed the resolution without any discussion, should face the consequences and they will face it," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He said Congress leaders have neither talked in support of or against the resolution so far.

"The Congress should clear its stand on its support to the resolution," Sharma said.

After the developments of 2019, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed peace and development, which did not go down well with "some people", he added.

"The special status was of no benefit to the people of Jammu and Kashmir except for 100 families. They are still concerned about themselves rather than the common people," Sharma said.

Asked about the resolution reflecting the NC's election manifesto, he said the ruling party used it as a poll promise despite being aware that the restoration of Article 370 is a prerogative of Parliament.

"The BJP got the highest vote share of 26 per cent against the NC's 23 per cent (in the recently-held Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls). We have 1.85 lakh more votes than the regional party," Sharma said, rejecting the argument of the ruling party that the resolution reflects the aspirations of the people of the Union Territory.

The BJP leader also criticised the speaker's role and said he should have ensured a discussion on the resolution rather than passing it in a hurried manner.

"The speaker, once appointed, becomes like a judge and does not belong to any party.... The opposition will make noise as we saw during the revocation of Article 370 in Parliament. Still, a discussion took place in a proper way but here, he did not act neutrally and is liable for breach of privilege as well," Sharma said. PTI TAS RC