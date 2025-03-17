Resolution should be passed asking Centre to formulate SCSP-TSP Act: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said a resolution should be passed asking the Centre to make a Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) Act in line with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister said though the country has an SC/ST population of 25.2 per cent, the Central allocation for their welfare is a mere 2.87 per cent.

"Let’s pass a resolution asking the Centre to make provision for SCSP-TSP like in Karnataka. I think there is no objection about it," he said in the Assembly.

Replying to the issues raised by the legislators in the House during the discussion on the motion of thanks, Siddaramaiah said there are 16.6 per cent SCs and 8.6 per cent STs in the country. Both put together it is 25.2 per cent where the expenditure on them is a mere 2.87 per cent.

"The size of central budget is Rs 48,20,512 crore, and the money earmarked for their development is 1.32 lakh crore, which is 2.87 per cent," the CM said.

He said Karnataka formulated the SCSP-TSP Act to spend money based on the population of the community. There are 24 per cent SC/STs in Karnataka and the SCSP-TSP provisions mandate spending 24 per cent of the size of the budget, he added.

According to the CM, the SCSP-TSP Act was formulated under the Article 46 of the Indian Constitution.

Andhra Pradesh was the first to do it and Karnataka is the next, he said, adding that the Centre has not yet introduced SCSP-TSP Act.

Speaking about the measures taken by Karnataka, he said in the current financial year (2024-25) Rs 39,121 crore has been earmarked. If the money is not spent entirely, then it has to be spent next year, Siddaramaiah explained.

The CM told the House that Rs 42,018 crore has been earmarked for the next fiscal under SCSP-TSP.

He alleged that even though fund was earmarked during the BJP regime in the state, it was not spent.

"When the BJP was in power in Karnataka from 2008 to 2013, Rs 35,464 crore was earmarked and the expenditure was Rs 29,452 crore on SCSP/TSP," he stated. PTI GMS GMS KH