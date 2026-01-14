Resolve all land disputes in Uttarakhand within month: CM to officials

Dehradun, Jan 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to resolve all land disputes in the state within a month, asserting that such matters must be brought to a "zero level" through an intensive campaign.

The chief minister instructed Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan and Director General of Police Deepam Seth to ensure that pending cases in every district are settled within the 30-day deadline to provide relief to the public.

Dhami noted that land disputes directly affect the lives of ordinary citizens and can lead to problems in law and order and social harmony.

He said the government’s priority is to ensure a swift, transparent and equitable resolution to these matters. The chief minister directed officials to pay special attention to sensitive cases and warned against any negligence during the campaign.

To ensure targets are met within the stipulated timeframe, Dhami asked the chief secretary to review the progress of the campaign every week. This regular monitoring will allow for corrective measures to be taken as required, he said.

The chief minister also suggested forming committees at the tehsil level, chaired by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs). These committees will include Circle Officers (COs) and officials from the consolidation department to ensure coordination between the administration, revenue and police departments.

Dhami expressed confidence that the initiative would provide relief to the public, ensure the speedy disposal of disputes and further strengthen public trust in the state administration.