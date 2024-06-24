Resolve entrepreneurs' issues on priority: Noida DM to govt departments

Noida, Jun 24 (PTI) In a focused effort to address the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma chaired a crucial meeting of the Udyog Bandhu Committee on Monday, aimed at ensuring prompt resolution of issues, such as waterlogging, power outages, traffic congestion, damaged roads and encroachments.

During the session, Verma emphasised the significant contribution of entrepreneurs to the district's industrial development and instructed the departmental officials concerned to prioritise and address the problems presented by the representatives of entrepreneurial organisations.

"Officials must act swiftly and ensure that all industry-related issues raised in today's meeting are resolved through targeted campaigns," he asserted, according to an official statement.

Those present at the meeting included Chief Development Officer Janardan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Industries Anil Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Stamps (Second) Shashi Bhanu Mishra, District Food Safety Officer Archana Dheeran and representatives from the labour, irrigation, pollution and police departments as well as various authorities.

Entrepreneurial organisation representatives were also in attendance.

Verma further directed the officials to ensure that the benefits of all state government schemes aimed at boosting industrial development reach the entrepreneurs effectively. He urged departmental heads to conduct regular meetings with entrepreneurial organisations to monitor and promptly resolve their issues, minimising the number of problems brought up in future Udyog Bandhu meetings.

The DM also asked entrepreneurs not to wait for the Udyog Bandhu meetings to voice their concerns.

"Report your issues directly to the relevant department or district administration immediately so that they can be resolved swiftly and on a priority basis," he advised.

He also stressed the importance of forming committees under the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act to ensure workplace safety for women and mandated the submission of annual reports to prevent harassment at work. PTI KIS RC