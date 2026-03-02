Resolve internal conflicts within Oppn bloc MVA, why comment on West Asia war? BJP to Raut

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Monday took potshots at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over his comments on the raging conflict in West Asia and advised him to focus on preventing a split in votes within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls.
The last date of filing nominations for the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls is March 5. All three MVA allies in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) - are staking claim for the lone seat which they can win due to their depleted numbers in the state assembly which is the electoral college for the polls.
Talking to reporters here, state BJP media coordinator Navnath Ban said it was "ridiculous" for Raut to advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to mediate in the ongoing war in West Asia, triggered by US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, when he was unable to resolve internal conflicts within the MVA.
"Those who cannot settle disputes within the Maha Vikas Aghadi and cannot prevent infighting among the three parties over a Rajya Sabha seat are offering unsolicited advice to the Prime Minister on international diplomacy. This is laughable," Ban maintained.
He asserted that Modi remains vigilant about India's foreign policy and enjoys the trust of 1.4 billion citizens.
"The Prime Minister is fully capable of taking appropriate decisions keeping India's interests in mind. Instead of advising him, Raut should resolve the chaos within the MVA," Ban added.
The BJP media coordinator claimed discord among the three MVA constituents over the Rajya Sabha seat.
He criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray for not visiting NCP (SP) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar, his ally in the MVA, when he was hospitalised.
"The tussle among the three parties over the Rajya Sabha seat reflects internal rift. While Raut appears to support Sharad Pawar (for a fresh RS term), Uddhav Thackeray and (his MLA-son Aaditya Thackeray do not seem to back him," Ban claimed.
He alleged that Raut was not loyal to his own party.
"He (Raut) enjoys the benefits of Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, but sides with Sharad Pawar," the BJP politician stated.
Ban's comments came in the backdrop of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut slamming the BJP-led Centre for its stand following the US-Israeli attack on India's "friend" Iran that claimed the life of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and raised questions about government's foreign policy.
Speaking to reporters, Raut argued that Iran becoming weak is dangerous because if the US and Israel control the West Asian country, their steps will move towards India.
"India has taken no stand on the issue. The war has reached its doorstep," the Rajya Sabha member claimed. PTI MR RSY
