Resolve leadership issue before assembly session in Belagavi: BJP's Vijayendra tells Cong

Davangere (Karnataka), Nov 25 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said the state does not want "acting or outgoing CM", and urged the ruling Congress to settle its leadership tussle before the winter session of the legislature begins in Belagavi next month.

Noting that the government will be unable to address the concerns of the people and farmers during the session, if the infighting in the ruling party continues, he suggested postponement of the session if the Congress leaders are unable to resolve the leadership change issue.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

"From December 8, the winter session of the state legislature will begin in Belagavi, and people are waiting with frustration to get response to several issues faced by the state, especially north Karnataka region and farmers during the session. But the competition is going on in the ruling party for the Chief Minister's chair," Vijayendra told reporters here.

He said, "I want to tell the Chief Minister that the state doesn't want an acting or outgoing Chief Minister . Before coming for the Belagavi session, resolve the ongoing fight for the CM chair in your party. If the fight continues during the session, you will not be able to respond to or address the issues faced by the farmers and the state." Questioning the point of holding the session under such circumstances, he asked the government to come prepared after resolving the leadership issue or "postpone the session." The BJP leader accused the state government of "failing" to address the concerns of sugarcane and maize farmers issues.

According to Vijayendra, maize is widely grown in Davangere, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Ballari, Vijayapura, Haveri, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and other districts and the government's inaction amounts to injustice to growers.

The BJP has decided to launch an agitation on behalf of farmers across the state, he said adding, protests will be held in all assembly constituencies on November 27 and 28, and in district centers on December 1 and 2.

A mega protest has been organised in Davangere on Tuesday to awaken this government and to address the concerns of the sugarcane, maize and paddy farmers.

Farmers are demanding a support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal for maize, and have been urging the government to start procurement centres. PTI KSU ROH