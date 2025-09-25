Resolve legitimate demands through peaceful dialogue: J-K Cong to Ladakhis

Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) Blaming the BJP-led government for the violence in Ladakh that resulted in the death of four people, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Thursday appealed to the people of the neighbouring Union Territory to seek resolution of their legitimate demands through peaceful dialogue.

In a joint statement issued here, several leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), including working president Raman Bhalla, said the situation that emerged in Leh town on Wednesday is quite worrisome, as the people of Ladakh are peace-loving in nature, are great patriots and have always fought bravely against the misadventures and mischief of the neighbouring country.

They accused the BJP and the Centre of ignoring the "legitimate demands" of the people of Ladakh, like various safeguards and political rights, leading to the emergence of the present situation.

"The BJP is now indulging in a blame game as part of their tactics to divert the real issues and their failure to deal with the situation," the statement said.

It was referring to the BJP's charges that the violence was instigated by the opposition party and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. "It (charges levelled by the BJP) is also an insult to the people of Ladakh," the statement said.

It said the Centre and UT administration exhausted the peaceful agitators instead of acceding and resolving their genuine demands through dialogue and discussions, leading to "anger and frustration" amongst the youth.

"The violence has no place in a democracy," the statement said, and appealed to the people, especially the youth, to maintain peace and restore calm and normalcy and seek resolution of their genuine issues through peaceful struggle and dialogue.

The party also condemned the use of excessive force resulting in the killing of four people and injuries to 90 others. "This is very unfortunate, and the failure of the administration to visualise the situation in advance and take precautionary measures to check the loss of lives and the property," the statement said.

It said Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, reminding him of the promises made to the people of J-K about restoration of statehood, besides extending support to the genuine demand of the people of Ladakh.

The J-K Congress expressed sympathies with the families of those killed and injured, and extended full support to their peaceful struggle and genuine demands, the statement said.