Resolve of 140 crore can achieve goal of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) India can emerge as a developed nation through the collective resolve of 140 crore citizens, who together can overcome any challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said if a nation of 40 crore people could launch the freedom struggle and overthrow a world power by breaking the shackles of slavery, the dream of a prosperous India can be achieved if 140 crore citizens work together towards the goal.

"This is the golden period of Bharat. Viksit Bharat 2047 awaits us. I can see clearly that the blood of our ancestors is in the veins of the 140 crore people. If those 40 crore people could fulfill the dreams of independence, then 140 crore citizens can realize the dream of a prosperous Bharat," he said.

Modi said the country was committed to moving forward with a firm resolution by overcoming obstacles, hurdles and challenges.

"There was a time when people were ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation and we achieved freedom. Today is the time to live for the nation and such a resolve could lead to a prosperous nation," he said.

The Prime Minister said Viksit Bharat 2047 were not mere words in a speech, but massive efforts were underway to achieve the goal.

Modi said crores of people were sending in innumerable suggestions for a developed India of their dreams.

"If our ancestors, whose blood runs in our veins, if 40 crore people can break the shackles of slavery and achieve the dream of freedom, then 140 crore citizens can resolve and decide to walk together shoulder-to-shoulder, then no matter the challenges, we can build a prosperous India. We can achieve the target of developed India by 2047," he said.

Modi said the young and the old, people residing in villages, farmers, dalits, adivasis, those living in the hills and forests or in the cities have given invaluable suggestions on how they wish to see India in the 100th year of Independence.

"Some want India to become the skill capital, some want India to become a global hub for manufacturing, some want our universities to become global... some want India to become self-reliant in every sphere of life," he said. PTI SKU AS AS