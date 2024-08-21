Resolve pending postings of 23 UPSC-selected doctors: L-G to officials; AAP hits back

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi Lt Governor has asked officials to resolve the issue of pending postings of 23 doctors selected through the UPSC as an authority that decides such matters has not convened a meeting since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's incarceration.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), which is headed by the Delhi chief minister and has the chief secretary and the principal home secretary as its members, has not met after Kejriwal was arrested in the excise policy case in March.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, said the issue has been flagged multiple times and the Lt Governor (L-G) should answer why it took him more than two years to find a solution to the matter which has been pending for years.

Raj Niwas officials on Wednesday said L-G V K Saxena recently reviewed the status of recruitments and vacant positions in the Delhi health department.

The focus was on expediting the filling up of vacant posts in the medical, paramedical and the nursing wings of Delhi government hospitals. This has been pending for the last 10 years, they said.

The L-G was informed that 23 Group ''A'' doctors of different specialties, such as neurosurgery, cardiology, plastic surgery and microbiology, had already been appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and their dossiers sent to the health department in July last year, an official said.

"However, their postings are yet to take place because the competent authority to post them -- the NCCSA -- was not meeting due to the chief minister being in judicial custody," the official said.

"The L-G directed the chief secretary and the principal secretary services to immediately find a way out, especially in the light of a severe shortage of doctors that government hospitals in Delhi are facing," the official said.

Through a detailed presentation, the L-G was informed that there are 1,364 sanctioned posts of general duty medical officers in the medical branch, and out of these, 234 were vacant. The process of filling these up in an advanced stage, according to the officials.

The UPSC, which is the recruiting agency, has informed that the entire process will be completed by September, they said.

Health department officials informed Saxena that they have been pursuing the Central Health Services (CHS) of the Union health ministry for a long time to fill up 217 posts of teaching specialists.

The L-G said he will write to Union health minister to expedite the process, according to Raj Niwas officials.

Saxena has expressed serious concern over the delays due to lack of inter-departmental communication and instructed officials to process the filling up of all vacancies at the earliest, the official said.

In a statement, the AAP said the L-G office has finally accepted that he is responsible and answerable for recruitment of doctors, specialists, nurses, paramedics, OT technicians in government hospitals and dispensaries of Mohalla Clinics.

"Recently, the matter had come up in the High Court of Delhi and the same was also recommended by the committee formed by the HC. It was directed by the HC that because Delhi government hospitals are facing severe scarcity of doctors, specialists and paramedics, they should be hired on war footing," the party said.

The shortage of staff was again and again highlighted by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj when several inmates of Asha Kiran Shelter home had died.

"At that time, the L-G office had claimed that shortage of staff is not the responsibility of the L-G. The present note of the L-G office has vindicated the stand of the elected government of Delhi," the AAP said.

It is also important to note that almost 14,000 beds are being constructed at new hospitals and new blocks in existing hospitals, the party said.

Several notes have been sent by Bharadwaj to the health secretary to ask the services department to create the sanctioned posts of doctors, specialists and paramedics for the upcoming hospitals, the AAP said.

Till date, not even one post has been created for the upcoming hospitals. "Only after the sanctioned posts are created by the services department..., it can be sent to UPSC for recruitment of doctors and specialists. After that it will take at least two more years to bring the doctors and specialists on board. This is a very time consuming process and comes directly under the control of the L-G," it said.

The existing hospitals of the Delhi government are already facing vacancies of 30 per cent doctors and specialists, the AAP said.

"If the L-G works at the current pace, then it will take another decade to hire doctors, specialists and paramedics for the new upcoming Hospitals. Without doctors, specialists, paramedics on-board, the newly constructed infrastructure, furniture, services and equipment will start deteriorating," it said.