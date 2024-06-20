Resolve people's problems within specified timeframe: UP CM to officials

Lucknow (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to address the people's grievances promptly and ensure resolution of their issues within a specified timeframe.

According to an official statement, the instructions were issued by the chief minister at a 'Janata Darshan' programme held at his official residence. It was attended by hundreds of people from across the state.

The chief minister also warned officials against any kind of negligence on their part in redressing people's grievances.

Adityanath met each individual at the Janta Darshan, listened to their concerns, and instructed officials to ensure justice for them within a given timeframe, the statement said.

The chief minister also addressed the complaints of police harassment, emphasising that the police should be sensitive to the victims and ensure local-level hearings.

The chief minister said issues of land encroachment would not be tolerated and instructed officials to take strict action to prevent it. PTI CDN RHL