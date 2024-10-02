Resolve to make state Swach Andhra Pradesh by 2029: CM Chandrababu Naidu tells people

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 2 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on the people of the state to make a resolution to turn it into Swach Andhra Pradesh (clean state) by 2029.

The Chief Minister stressed that everyone make it a goal without compromise.

“Today, we have to make a resolution that by 2029 Andhra Pradesh state has to become Swach Andhra Pradesh. We should make it our goal. There is on compromise,” said Naidu, addressing a public meeting at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, on the sidelines of Swachta hi Seva programme, commemorating Gandhi Jayanthi.

Underscoring the importance of using technology to maintain cleanliness, Naidu said he is contemplating a novel idea of using surveillance cameras and drones to clear garbage.

He said the government will use technology to ensure that there is no garbage and highlighted the immense utility of drones during the recent floods in Vijayawada.

The CM noted that drones were used to drop food and also identify garbage and dispatch a tractor to clear it.

Earlier, Naidu paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi and swept the roads with sanitation workers, school students and others.

Further, the CM announced that there will be no tax on garbage from today in the state and promised to introduce the matter in the cabinet and pass orders to this effect.

Later, the CM inspected the progress of Machilipatnam port works.