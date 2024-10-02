Resolve to make state Swach Andhra Pradesh by 2029: CM Naidu tells people

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 2 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on the people of the state to make a resolution to turn it into Swach Andhra Pradesh (clean state) by 2029.

The Chief Minister stressed that everyone should make it a goal without compromise.

"Today, we have to make a resolution that by 2029 Andhra Pradesh state has to become Swach Andhra Pradesh. We should make it our goal. There is no compromise," said Naidu, addressing a public meeting at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, on the sidelines of Swachta hi Seva programme, commemorating Gandhi Jayanthi.

Further, the CM announced there will be no tax on garbage from today in the state and promised to introduce the matter in the cabinet and pass orders to this effect.

Underscoring the importance of using technology to maintain cleanliness, Naidu said he is contemplating a novel idea of using surveillance cameras and drones to clear garbage.

He said the government will use technology to ensure there is no garbage and highlighted the immense utility of drones during the recent floods in Vijayawada.

The CM noted that drones were used to drop food and also identify garbage to dispatch a tractor to clear it.

Earlier, Naidu paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi and swept the roads with sanitation workers, school students and others.

Reminding that Pingali Venkayya, who designed the Indian flag, was born in Krishna district, Naidu said it is a matter of pride for every Indian and promised to build a medical college in his name.

Likewise, he promised to develop Machilipatnam beach and also Bandar Laddu (sweet) and rold gold businesses, among others.

Later, the CM inspected the progress of Machilipatnam port works and promised to complete its construction by 2025.