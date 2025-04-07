Resolving people's issues promptly, satisfactorily is top priority: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that resolving people's issues promptly and satisfactorily is a top priority of the state government.

He met nearly 300 people during the Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple and heard their concerns and assured them timely redressal.

“Every complaint will be acted upon with certainty, and each issue will be resolved,” he reassured people who had come with their concerns.

On the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur, the chief minister emphasised the government's commitment to responsive governance and, instructed officials to treat every grievance with seriousness and sensitivity.

“Resolving people's issues promptly and satisfactorily is a top priority of our government,” he said.

During the Janata Darshan, he reiterated that no one would face injustice and the government is committed to ensuring fair treatment for all.

Several women raised concerns over land disputes, with some alleging attempts by local goons to forcibly seize their property.

Taking the matter seriously, Adityanath directed officials to act firmly and said “Identify habitual land grabbers as land mafia and initiate strict legal action against them.” He further emphasized to ensure action against those encroaching on the land of the poor.

Land disputes should be resolved swiftly, and the aggrieved must walk away with a sense of justice and satisfaction, he added. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ