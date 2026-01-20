'Resounding slap': BJP slams Kejriwal over SC order on Punjab Kesari's plea against Mann govt

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday termed as "resounding slap" on Arvind Kejriwal the Supreme Court's order directing the Punjab government to not take any coercive steps against the publication of the Punjab Kesari newspaper and said the AAP government has no right to remain in power.

This came after the top court took up the plea of the newspaper group on an urgent basis upon oral mention and ordered that the printing presses of the Hindi daily shall continue to function uninterruptedly, notwithstanding the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's decision to snap power supply due to alleged violations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi said its interim order will remain effective for one week even after the pronouncement of the verdict by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition filed by the newspaper group challenging the state's actions.

Welcoming the apex court's order, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X, "The Supreme Court of India's ruling against the Punjab government, led by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, for its continuous attacks on the renowned media group Punjab Kesari, is a resounding slap in the face for Arvind Kejriwal and his associates." "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal, is continuously suppressing the fourth pillar of democracy," he charged, adding, "Such an anti-people and undemocratic government has no right to remain in power." PTI PK PK KSS KSS