Respect each other's faith, avoid provocation: Madan Rathore on Jama Masjid incident

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Reacting to the recent incident when an offensive poster was put up in the Jama Masjid premises here, BJP state president Madan Rathore on Sunday stressed the importance of respecting all religions and avoiding actions that could hurt people's sentiments.

An FIR was filed against BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal Balmukundacharya on Saturday for allegedly raising religious slogans inside Jama Masjid and pasting an objectionable poster there.

Talking to reporters, Rathore said everyone has their own faith and it is important to ensure that no one's religious feelings are hurt.

"We have our own method of worship and others have theirs. We must respect each other's faiths equally," he said.

Rathore warned against any provocation and urged people to shun those who attempt to create unrest.

"If someone tries to provoke you, they should be ignored and not given respect. This will send a message that such actions are unacceptable," he added.

The state BJP chief also reminded leaders and workers to avoid any actions that could hurt the feelings or honour of any community.

"We respect all religions and religious places. Wherever someone's faith lies, we will respect and protect it," he said.

Speaking about the situation after the incident, Rathore said some groups wanted to gather in response, but it was good that such gatherings were avoided.

"Otherwise, it would have been difficult to control the situation, and it could have led to a bigger incident," he noted.

He appealed to all public representatives, including two Congress MLAs Rafeeq Khan and Amin Kagzi, to avoid provoking.

"This is not about the Congress or BJP. It is about the country. We all must work together for peace and to punish those involved in terrorism," Rathore said, adding that this matter concerns national policy, not politics. PTI AG RUK RUK