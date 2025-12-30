Respect for nation's unity and integrity must guide actions of youngsters, says VP

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday reminded the youngsters about the need to perform their constitutional duties and said respect for the nation's diversity and commitment to its unity and integrity must guide their actions as responsible citizens.

The youths of India are not awaiting the future—they are the future, the VP said adding that in their dreams lies the blueprint of a Viksit Bharat.

When the youth choose excellence over ease, service over self, and nation over narrow interests, Bharat rises, the Vice-President said while speaking after inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Mar Ivanios College here.

Underscoring the significance of learning, he said education is a must for everyone, and opportunities the present generation enjoys in this regard had not been received by their predecessors.

"Our Constitution provides us with rights, but equally reminds us of our fundamental duties, respect for diversity, promotion of scientific temper, and commitment to the unity and integrity of India. These duties must guide your actions as citizens of a vibrant democracy," the VP told the young generation.

Radhakrishnan said with courage in their hearts, curiosity in their minds, and compassion in their actions, young Indians carry the power to transform challenges into opportunities.

"A Viksit Bharat will not be built in corridors of power alone, but in classrooms, laboratories, farms, factories, startups, and in villages—by the young hands and their spirit," he said.

Radhakrishnan also said the call of the nation is clear- dream boldly, work tirelessly, and lead selflessly.

The VP further said institutions like the Mar Ivanios College play a vital role in moulding intellectually capable and morally grounded individuals in the society.

He also praised the institution's sustainable commitment to imparting value-based education. PTI LGK ROH