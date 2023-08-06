Respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity must: NSA Doval at Jeddah conference on Ukraine

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said at a conference in Jeddah while underlining the need for upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states without exception.

Advertisment

The two-day meeting on the Ukraine conflict was hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and attended by top security officials of around 40 countries, including US NSA Jake Sullivan and China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

Russia was not invited to the deliberations.

In his address on Saturday, Doval, referring to the impact of the conflict, said the whole world, especially the Global South is bearing the brunt of the situation.

Advertisment

India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine at the highest levels since the beginning of the conflict and New Delhi supports a global order based on principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, he said.

The NSA especially emphasises that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states must be upheld without exception, people aware of the deliberations at the conference said.

Doval also said that all peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution to the conflict and that it is in this spirit that India participated in the meeting in Jeddah.

Advertisment

He said New Delhi's approach has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy, adding this is the only way forward for peace.

The NSA also said that India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic assistance to its neighbours in the Global South.

The conference was organised with a focus on the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward the 10-point "peace plan" for ending the conflict that included punishing those responsible for the war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine, and restoring his country's territorial integrity. Under the plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India's participation in the meeting would be in consonance with its long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve the Ukraine crisis. PTI MPB DV DV