'Respect party workers', Haryana BJP chief says at membership drive in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 15 (PTI) Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli, who was in Gurugram on Friday to boost the party's ongoing membership drive, said that respecting the workers who hold the party in high regard is a priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Advertisment

"BJP workers are engaged in strengthening the party across the state, and soon we will achieve the target set for the membership drive. The purpose of the campaign is to strengthen the party organisation as much as possible in public interest," Badoli said.

Addressing a press conference before meeting the party workers at the BJP office here, Badoli also took a jibe at the Congress, saying people of Haryana have burst its "balloon of lies" in the recently-held Assembly elections.

"In 2019, BJP enrolled 33 lakh new primary members. This time, the target for Haryana is 50 lakh. There are more than 20,000 booths across the state and the party workers have been entrusted with a target of enrolling 250 new members in each booth," Badoli said.

Advertisment

Gurugram BJP President Kamal Yadav assured Badoli that the party workers will fulfil the goal set for the membership drive in Haryana. PTI COR ARI ARI