Respite for Rajasthan from biting cold wave as temperatures rise

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) After experiencing biting cold conditions, Rajasthan has begun to see an improvement in temperatures, with most cities in the state now recording minimum temperatures above 10 degrees.

The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, Alwar recorded a temperature of 7.2 degrees, followed by 8.1 degrees in Sirohi, and 8.3 degrees each in Lunkaransar and Sriganganagar. Anta recorded 9 degrees, Bikaner had 9.2 degrees, and Banasthali registered 9.3 degrees. Nagaur recorded the coldest temperature at 7.0 degrees Celsius. PTI AG MPL MPL