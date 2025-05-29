Respite for UP from heat woes; thundershowers, strong winds expected over next 3 days

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to experience a shift in weather patterns over the next three days, starting Thursday, with widespread thundershowers and drizzle expected across the state, the Meteorological Department said.

The forecast on Thursday also predicted strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph during this period.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to bring a slight drop in mercury levels, offering some relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

For Thursday, a warning has been issued for 60 districts, primarily in the eastern and Terai regions of the state, predicting strong winds, thunder, lightning, and drizzle.

Parts of Lucknow and adjoining districts experienced light rain during the wee hours on Thursday.

Since Wednesday night, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed unusual weather fluctuations. While some areas received thunderstorms and rain- Bijnor recording the highest rainfall at 8 mm, followed by rains in Kanpur and Hardoi- most districts experienced scorching sun and high humidity, leading to oppressive heat during the day.

Night temperatures also remained around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over the next two days, the weather office said, adding that over 60 districts are likely to witness thunderstorms, accompanied by winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph and lightning.

Thursday will see partial cloud cover and light rain with thunder at some locations, with winds potentially reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 28 degrees Celsius.

From Thursday onwards, the intensity and spread of drizzle and winds will increase across the state for two to three days, Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow said.

The districts likely to be affected include Banda, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and surrounding areas.