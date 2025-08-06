Respond sensitively and promptly to human, crop loss in wild animal attacks: CM Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed officials to ensure prompt compensation for incidents involving human, livestock and crop losses due to wild animal attacks.

During a review meeting of the Forest and Climate Change Department in Nava Raipur on Tuesday, Sai noted that residents of forested regions often suffer the pain of losing their loved ones in such tragic incidents, and stressed their grievances must be addressed swiftly with a humane approach, an official release said.

"The elephant-human conflict and other incidents involving violent wild animals causing loss of life, livestock and crops have become significant challenges in the forest regions of the state. In such situations, it is the government's responsibility to ensure the affected families receive timely and just assistance," the CM said.

He instructed that all related cases be resolved promptly and as per regulations.

Highlighting the economic and emotional impact of these events, Sai said, "Wild elephants not only damage staple crops like paddy but also cause massive destruction to cash crops such as sugarcane, banana, papaya and jackfruit. This results in a dual burden -- financial and psychological -- on the farmers."

During the meeting, Sai also reviewed the current status of individual forest rights titles granted in the state.

State Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap directed that departmental coordination be further strengthened to ensure timely delivery of compensation to affected individuals.

A proposal for revising and increasing compensation for the loss of life, permanent disability, loss of livestock, property and crop damage was also put forth.

There was also a discussion in the meeting on the assistance provided under RBC (Revenue Book Circular) provisions for crop loss caused by natural disasters.

More than 320 persons have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years, according to forest department officials.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of Chhattisgarh have been a major cause of concern for the state administration for the last one decade. The menace has further spread its footprint in some districts of the central region in the last few years.

The districts that have witnessed human-elephant conflicts include Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur.