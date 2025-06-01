Response teams, drones deployed as 2 elephants enter Tadoba reserve from Gadchiroli

Chandrapur, Jun 1 (PTI) An elaborate monitoring mechanism of drones and night vision devices has been put up after two elephants entered the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur from neighbouring Gadchiroli district, an official said.

The two tuskers crossed the Huma river on May 30 and entered Kukadheti village in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve's buffer area, from where they moved to compartments 808, 270A and 270B, TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla said on Saturday.

"By the night of May 30, their footmarks showed they were advancing towards the core area through compartment 319. To monitor them, we have engaged primary response teams and eco-development committees. The teams have been provided with night vision devices, drones and materials needed to repel the elephants if the need be," he said.

"Forest personnel have been placed at high points to monitor their movements. Villagers are being asked to take precaution and not roam in the jungle alone. They have been directed not to sleep in the open. Rescue teams and Special Tiger Protection Force crews are pursuing the jumbos," the official added. PTI COR BNM GK