Responses invited for 'Support Person' to help child victims of sexual abuse

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The Delhi Women and Child Development Department (WCD) on Wednesday invited applications for the role of 'Support Person' to assist children who are victims of sexual abuse.

This initiative aims to ensure proper assistance, protection and support for children under the provisions of Section 39 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said a notification.

The communication said, "The department invites applications from individuals interested in taking up the role of 'Support Person' under Section 39 of the POCSO Act for assisting victims of sexual abuse and contributing to this socially sensitive work." The notification instructed interested candidates to visit the department's official website to access the application form, detailed terms of reference and eligibility criteria, it read.

The submission window for applications will open on December 26 and close at 5 pm on January 9, it stated.

According to the eligibility criteria outlined by the department, candidates must either hold a postgraduate degree in Social Work, Sociology, Psychology or Child Development or be graduates with a minimum of three years of experience in child education and development, child protection or related issues.

Professionals from fields such as medicine, law and social work who are actively engaged in child rights or child protection initiatives are also encouraged to apply, it mentioned.

Additionally, officials associated with children's homes or shelter homes responsible for the custody of children may submit their applications for the role, it stated.

The selected 'Support Person' will be engaged for an initial period of three years, subject to annual review by the concerned District Child Protection Unit (DCP), it read.

Extensions beyond the three-year period will depend on recommendations made after the review process, which must also receive approval from the district magistrate, it added. PTI SHB KSS KSS